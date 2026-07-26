Where Do the Milwaukee Bucks Fall in the Eastern Conference?

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the offseason in an unfamiliar position. After trading franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the organization officially turned the page toward a new era.

Unlike most rebuilding teams, however, Milwaukee isn't in a position to tank. The Bucks currently do not own their 2027 first-round pick, meaning losing games provides little benefit unless they acquire their selection back in a future trade. Instead, Milwaukee's focus should be on developing its young talent while remaining as competitive as possible throughout the season.

The roster is certainly intriguing. Ryan Rollins showed flashes of becoming a long-term starting guard last season, Kel'el Ware has the potential to develop into one of the league's better two-way centers, and first-round picks Nate Ament, Brayden Burries, and Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami's 1st round pick from last year) give the Bucks three more high-upside prospects to build around.

Last season, Milwaukee finished 32-50 despite Giannis appearing in just a handful of games. While replacing a player of his caliber is impossible, it's also not unreasonable to believe this group can match --or even slightly surpass -- that win total simply through improved health, internal development, and a full season of experience for their young core.

Milwaukee Bucks:



— Tyler Herro

— Ryan Rollins

— Gary Trent Jr

— Caris LeVert

— AJ Green

— Brayden Burries

— Jaime Jaquez Jr

— Kevin Porter Jr

— Kyle Kuzma

— Ousmane Dieng

— Nate Ament

— Kel'el Ware

— Kasparas Jakucionis

— Myles Turner



How many wins? pic.twitter.com/iY2CyD69tX — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 22, 2026

The Bucks have talent. They have potential. But where does that leave them in the Eastern Conference?

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championship Contenders: Knicks, Celtics, 76ers

Fringe Title Contenders: Heat, Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors

Lurking: Magic, Pistons, Hornets

Outside Looking In: Bucks, Wizards, Hawks, Bulls

No Chance: Nets

For me, Milwaukee belongs in the Outside Looking In tier.

The Bucks have assembled one of the more intriguing collections of young talent in the conference, but they're still several steps away from legitimate playoff contention. Development--not championships--is the priority this season.

That doesn't mean Milwaukee should embrace losing. In fact, the opposite is true. Without control of their own first-round pick, every meaningful game is another opportunity for Rollins, Herro, Jaquez Jr, Ware, Ament, Burries, and Jakucionis to grow together in a competitive environment. Winning games while developing a foundation for the future should be the organization's primary goal.

There is enough talent on this roster to surprise people on any given night, but there isn't enough proven star power to expect a deep playoff run. The Bucks may flirt with the Play-In Tournament, yet asking this young group to win a playoff series against teams like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, or Miami feels unrealistic.

Milwaukee can also look to trade some of their older veterans to set themselves up for the future. Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Caris LaVert all add another level to this roster's talent, but they don't fit the timetable, especially not when a season is focused on development.

Milwaukee's success this season won't ultimately be measured by wins and losses. Instead, it will be judged by how much its young core develops and whether the franchise emerges from the season believing it has found the foundation of its next contender. If those players take meaningful steps forward while the Bucks remain competitive, the year will be considered a success, even if it doesn't end with a playoff berth.