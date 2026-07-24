Once it became clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo did not want to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team took their time to find a destination for their superstar, looking a variety of packages and teams with the best offer.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics showed interest in the 10-time All-Star, but Milwaukee went with the Heat.

With a roster that went 32-50 and Antetokounmpo only appearing 36 games, the Bucks decided to commit to rebuild and chose Miami's offer that involved Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

The combination of young talent who can make an immediate impact and future draft capital from the Heat was an offer that was going to put Milwaukee in best situation for the future.

For players, the Bucks received Tyler Herro , Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis to help kick start the rebuild. A group with talent, scoring ability and youth that can help pave the way for Milwaukee's new era after trading away Antetokounmpo.

Despite early rumors about possibly trading Herro, the Bucks seem to be interested in retaining him along with Jaquez Jr., as their contracts are up for an extension.

In a recent article by Keith Smith of Spotrac, he explained in his 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Summer League Notebook that a Bucks front office executive said that the team hopes reach extensions with the two former Heat players.

A Bucks front office executive said the organization hopes to reach extensions with Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. per @KeithSmithNBA https://t.co/7AGe1YA6Rm — nbatradecenter (@nbatradecenter1) July 23, 2026

“That’s something we’ll talk about with his reps. We’d love to get something done, provided it makes sense for both Tyler and us,” a Bucks front office executive said. “For Jaime, it’s the same thing. He’s in a different spot because of restricted free agency. But, in an ideal world, you get those things taken care of now. That way everyone can just play the season without the future weighing on them.”

Herro is returning to his hometown and has expressed his excitement about playing the Bucks.

“I’m happy where I’m at now,” Herro said in an article for The Athletic. “If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home.”

He's entering the final year of his four-year, $120 million rookie extension and will make $33 million in this upcoming season. Herro will most likely be the first option for the Bucks and if he continues his trend of averaging more than 20 points per game over the last five seasons, then he could be in for a large pay raise.

Jaquez Jr. is also entering the final year of his four- year, $16.9 million rookie contract from the Heat. This past season he had a career-year where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 50.7% shooting from the field.

When asked about contract negations in Las Vegas during the summer league, Jaquez wasn't worried about it as he was still trying to get acclimated with his new team he told the Miami Herald.

“We’ll see what happens when it comes,’” Jaquez said when asked about a potential extension with his new team. “Right now, we’re in Vegas trying to just get acclimated with everyone, meet all the coaches, meet all the staff. And we’ll see when that time comes. I’m not really too worried about that right now.”

However, it seems like the Bucks are interested in potentially locking down the 25-year old for the future.