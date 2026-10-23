In the Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-116 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, the majority of the team’s offense came from two of their newcomers, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Both players eclipsed 20 points in the loss and clearly looked to be the top two options on offense against Washington.

However, if the Bucks had gotten more help to accommodate the likes of Herro and Jaquez, then the outcome could’ve been much different.

The rest of the starters combined for 25 points on 10-for-30 shooting (33.3%) from the field. Milwaukee’s bench helped score 45 points, led by Kasparas Jakučionis and Brayden Burries, but it’s clear that someone else needs to step up so the Bucks can be more productive on offense.

Despite a poor showing offensively, I do think Ryan Rollins has the capability to bounce back and become that second-to-third option. He took the second most shots on the team and had some good looks, but they just didn’t fall.

Most of his success came inside the paint and attacking the basket, as opposed to mid-range and perimeter shots away from the basket. The spacing of Herro and Turner, who are threats on the perimeter, should allow Rollins to get in the paint and get into a better rhythm. The Bulls allowed 135 points to the Toronto Raptors and 58 of them came from the paint. I think if Rollins continues to attack the basket, then it opens up his offense for the rest of the game.

Alex Golden

"The Milwaukee Bucks were in the fight against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night but couldn’t get over the hump to pull out a victory. Moving forward, you can see the vision of Herro and Jaquez Jr. being the 1-2 scoring punch for the season. However, they will need to find a consistent third option if they want to win more games.

Who should that player be? For multiple reasons, the answer is clearly Myles Turner. The veteran center shot well from the floor but was last in field goal attempts for the starters. He is your second-highest paid player on the team, has the most experience of anyone on the roster and should be atop the trading block list.

Using Turner correctly could not only help Milwaukee establish a more consistent offense, but it could also make him more attractive to other teams in need of a center. While Milwaukee’s eyes are set on the future of this team, they can’t ignore the present situation they’re in. Turner is a talented basketball player on the wrong team, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help them contribute while he’s still a member of the organization.

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Well, we know who it can't be. Kyle Kuzma produced a rather remarkable lowlight tape in the opener, and it feels like feeding the veteran will only lower his trade value.

And while it would be nice for Turner to earn his money on the offensive end, everyone sort of knows his capabilities by now -- inside and outside the Bucks organization.

So the answer is really Ryan Rollins. Was last season's leap a fluke, or real, and what does it mean for his future contract value with the Bucks? Should he step aside eventually, if Herro is still around, so that either Brayden Burries or Kasparas Jakucionis can get first team reps?

Rollins survived the offseason purge, unlike Kevin Porter Jr. He needs to consistently produce for the Bucks to remain reasonably competitive, but also to remain part of a core going forward."