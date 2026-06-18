Celtics Sacrifice? Jaylen Brown Next Team Odds Shift as Giannis Buzz Grows

Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors swirling around the Boston Celtics are shaking up Jaylen Brown’s future. Rumors connecting Boston and Antetokounmpo continue to grow, which is certainly impacting Kalshi's next-team market for Brown.

At the time of writing, Giannis is favored to land with Boston, while Brown is favored to remain with the team as well.

Jaylen Brown Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Boston or Retires 47%

Los Angeles Clippers 21%

Atlanta Hawks 10%

Portland Trail Blazers 7%

San Antonio Spurs 6%

Kalshi’s NBA market closes on October 23rd and settles on whichever team Brown is with at that time. Boston’s 47% trading price profits $10.51 at a $10 stake.

Adding Giannis without dealing Brown

The market favoring Brown staying in Boston doesn’t come as a surprise, with multiple reports suggesting that Boston may not be interested in offering the former NBA Finals MVP for Antetokounmpo. Boston Globe insider Gary Washburn reported that he doesn’t think that Boston will acquire Giannis and that they are looking into the potential of landing him without moving Brown.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a Celtic. That’s just from what i’m hearing. I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown. I do think Miami has the edge on this, but I do think that Boston is sniffing around and finding out could you even acquire Giannis without sacrificing Jaylen [Brown].”

Hawks homecoming

The Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a potential third team in Giannis trade rumors. This is positive news for Jaylen Brown being that he is from Atlanta.

Atlanta is the ideal third team to help facilitate this trade with plenty of draft capital and young pieces to throw into the mix.

Giannis trade market update

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team - Kalshi

Boston Celtics 43%

Miami Heat 42%

Stays with Milwaukee or Retires 12%

Antetokounmpo is slightly favored to land in Boston over Miami. However, this market has moved nonstop flopping back and forth six times over the last week.

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