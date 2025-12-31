Bulls Star Josh Giddey Expected to Miss a Few Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss at least a few weeks with a left hamstring strain, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.
Giddey, who is having a standout year in Chicago, sustained the injury on Monday night in the Bulls’ 136–101 loss to the Timberwolves. He went to the locker room in the third quarter after he was seen grabbing his left leg. He would not return.
The guard will miss Wednesday’s game vs. the Pelicans, followed by matchups against the Magic, Hornets, Celtics and Pistons over the course of the next week. He will likely miss more time than just these five games, though.
The Bulls started off hot with a 6–2 record, but have fallen off a bit since, sitting at 15–17 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They trail the conference-leading Pistons by nine games as we approach the halfway point of the season.
Giddey is leading the team with averages of 9.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, while also having an average of 19.5 points per his 29 contests. He’s in his second season in Chicago.