SI

Bulls Star Josh Giddey Expected to Miss a Few Weeks With Hamstring Strain

He was injured during Monday night’s loss to the Timberwolves.

Madison Williams

Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss a few weeks with injury.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss a few weeks with injury. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bulls guard Josh Giddey will miss at least a few weeks with a left hamstring strain, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Giddey, who is having a standout year in Chicago, sustained the injury on Monday night in the Bulls’ 136–101 loss to the Timberwolves. He went to the locker room in the third quarter after he was seen grabbing his left leg. He would not return.

The guard will miss Wednesday’s game vs. the Pelicans, followed by matchups against the Magic, Hornets, Celtics and Pistons over the course of the next week. He will likely miss more time than just these five games, though.

SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter. Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark

The Bulls started off hot with a 6–2 record, but have fallen off a bit since, sitting at 15–17 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They trail the conference-leading Pistons by nine games as we approach the halfway point of the season.

Giddey is leading the team with averages of 9.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists, while also having an average of 19.5 points per his 29 contests. He’s in his second season in Chicago.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA