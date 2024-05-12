Alex Caruso Reveals Untold LeBron James Story
I there's one player the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers regret letting go of more than anyone, it's Alex Caruso. In only 106 games played together, the two were a perfect tandem together. So much so, that LeBron James really trusted Alex Caruso.
During an interview with Barstool Sports, Alex Caruso revealed when LeBron James finally decided to trust him, and the answer is more surprising than people may think.
“Honestly it’s probably earlier than maybe even he realized or people realized," Caruso said. "It was when I was on two-way my last year in L.A., his first year. It was the year before the AD trade so I was playing with him and a couple other two-ways and guys middle, end of the bench because I don’t think we were making the playoffs and this was before play-in."
The game in particular that Caruso remembers his relationship with LeBron finally developing was during the 2018-19 season against the Toronto Raptors. More specifically, on March 14, 2019 - a game where Caruso put up 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 26 minutes off the bench.
“We’re playing at Toronto and I’m running a pick-and-roll with him on the side and this is when I figured out that ohh when I’m playing with him people are gonna pay attention to him and I can just go shoot layups," Caruso said. "And I just go straight downhill and shoot the layup and-1. And he comes over to me and he’s like talking very intently and directly and it was the first time within a game where it was just like we’re on the same team playing basketball."
For Caruso, it was a moment that allowed him to finally play more free with LeBron James. These are the types of moments that matter when it comes to team chemistry.
“I think it freed me up just to know that the stuff I see on the court, he’s also seeing," Caruso said. "Obviously at another level to that, but my instincts kicked in. Like I was able to play free and play off my instincts and then from there learn what to do, what not to do. What I can get away with, how I can be useful when playing with him and from there I’m a learner so the more opportunity, the more reps I get, I use that, store it up here and then just take it to the next game.”