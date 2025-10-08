Billy Donovan Explains Josh Giddey Precaution in Bulls-Cavaliers
International customs know no boundaries. Even if you're the newly extended starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls began their preseason slate on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers — a game in which Giddey logged three points, five assists, and three steals in 14 minutes. Team reporter K.C. Johnson said the lack of run time was due to a visa issue.
Giddey, who arrived in Chicago only a few days before the beginning of training camp, is still working on getting in game shape. A tweaked ankle during practice didn't help matters; the Australian-native was, nonetheless, confident about his recovery.
"I feel good," Giddey said. “I just tweaked it a little bit, stepped on someone’s foot.”
Giddey's Role with Bulls
Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bulls in early September, ending a summer-long standoff between his camp and Chicago's brass.
According to Giddey, remaining in Chicago was always the intention.
"I never had any worries I wouldn't be here," the point guard said. "This is where I wanted to be. They embraced me from Day 1. Teammates, front office, the fans — it felt like home really quickly."
The Bulls are still looking for a foothold in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and signing Giddey certainly helped them further along their process.
In his debut season in Chicago, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 70 games, becoming only the second player in franchise history — joining Michael Jordan — to post at least 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a season.
What punctuated Giddey's impact was a historic night against the Lakers on March 22, when he became the first player in NBA history to record 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals in a game. For the point guard, it came from a boost in confidence.
"I think a lot of it comes with confidence, and I got that probably around the trade deadline," Giddey told ESPN's Olgun Uluc. "With Zach (LaVine) being traded ... it opened up an avenue for me to step into a bigger role."
That's likely to be on full display this season. Especially with Giddey's customs debacle solved.