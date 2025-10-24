Billy Donovan Raves About Matas Buzelis' Potential With Chicago Bulls
About a year before the 2024 NBA Draft, Matas Buzelis was regarded as a top-three prospect in his class. However, come draft night, Buzelis fell into the Chicago Bulls' lap at 11th overall. The 6-foot-10 versatile forward's draft stock dropped after an iffy year with G League Ignite, but he has proven that he has star potential in Chicago.
Buzelis' on-court opportunity fluctuated throughout his rookie year, but he was great when given the chance. In the ten games that he played 30+ minutes, Buzelis averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game with 51.5/42.1/90.0 shooting splits.
Buzelis is already building off the strong end to his rookie year, as he started off his sophomore season with 21 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 7-12 shooting against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Of course, the sample size is small, but Buzelis is undoubtedly a rising star for Chicago, and head coach Billy Donovan sees the potential in the 21-year-old forward.
Donovan praises Buzelis' potential
After Wednesday's season opener, Donovan raved about Buzelis.
"Matas is fearless in a lot of ways. He just is. He's not afraid, and he's competitive, and I think he's driven. That's why he's got a great opportunity to realize his potential and ability," Donovan said. "He's incredibly, incredibly athletic. You know, just very, very explosive. Very light on his feet... The talent and the athleticism are there. The thing I think that has the opportunity for him to be really good is that he's very driven and he's not afraid of the moment. He leans into stuff."
Buzelis is undoubtedly on his way to stardom if he stays on this trajectory, but Donovan does admit he is not there just yet. Before Wednesday's game, Donovan set the reality straight for Buzelis, but it is exactly what the young forward needs to hear.
“It’s about Matas keeping himself grounded and driven,” Donovan said (via Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley). “He has not arrived. He just hasn’t. And that’s just the truth. And I love Matas and think he’s got an unbelievable runway to be an outstanding player in this league if he keeps his drive and his motivation and doesn’t think he’s arrived."
Buzelis has certainly locked down a starting spot for his sophomore season, and he will be given many more opportunities to shine throughout the 2025-26 campaign. In fact, the Bulls will need Buzelis to step up if they want to stay competitive, and luckily, he seems ready for the challenge.