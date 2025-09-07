Billy Donovan Responds to Bulls' Heartfelt Appearance at HOF Induction
The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class was loaded with basketball legends, with former NBA players Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony getting inducted, while the WNBA side featured three of the greatest players of all time in Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, and Sue Bird. However, one inductee that is not getting enough love is Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.
Donovan, a ten-year NBA coach, has spent five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and another five with the Bulls. Of course, before becoming an NBA coach, Donovan had a legendary coaching career with the University of Florida. Donovan coached the Gators from 1996 to 2015, headlined by a historic two-year run in 2007 and 2008, when he won back-to-back national championships.
Bulls show support for Donovan
Of course, getting inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame is the highest honor for any basketball player or coach, so this was a huge deal for Donovan on Saturday night. Luckily, the legendary coach has some great people around him, as a handful of his current Bulls players traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts, to support him.
The players in attendance for Donovan's Hall of Fame induction included Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, and Patrick Williams, as well as a handful of Donovan's former players.
Via Chicago Bulls: "Squad pulled up to watch Coach Billy Donovan officially join the @HoopHall ❤️"
Donovan responds to the support
Of course, it was a touching moment for Donovan to get inducted, especially since all of these people showed up to support him. Donovan responded to the support from his players, saying that this means a lot to him since this was their last free weekend before having to report to the team, as well as the Bulls organization as a whole.
"I mean, the organization has been great. You know, I really, really appreciate Jerry and Michael and all their support. Same to be said about Arturas and Marc Eversley. Just their support, it's been an unbelievable organization to work in," Donovan said.
I'm grateful that the players, coming into their last weekend before we all start to get back to Chicago to start to get ready for training camp, that they would take the time to come here and support me. That means an awful lot to me. Organizationally, and the people in the organization, it's been a remarkable experience for me."
Of course, Donovan is loved by the Bulls organization, as he was even granted a multi-year contract extension this offseason, despite having limited success through his tenure in Chicago. Still, all of these players and executives in the Bulls organization showing overwhelming support for Donovan as he gets inducted into the Hall is certainly heartwarming.