Breaking: Former NBA Lottery Pick, Ex-Bulls Player, Announces Retirement
After a short NBA career, Jimmer Fredette decided to explore other basketball paths. Fredette cemented himself as an NCAA basketball legend at BYU, and although his game did not translate to the next level, he found other ways to play.
Fredette spent time with five different NBA franchises. After getting drafted by the Sacramento Kings tenth overall in 2011, Fredette played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks.
Fredette played multiple years overseas to continue shining at a high level, until he took his talents to a new form of basketball. Fredette helped shape the current state of men's three-on-three basketball, even playing with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.
After many years of playing basketball at a high level, Fredette has decided to retire. The 36-year-old guard posted a message to social media.
"It’s time to say goodbye to basketball," Fredette said. "I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family!"
"Ever since I was young, I was obsessed with basketball," Fredette continued. "Seeing the basketball go in was magical. I wanted to play it everyday. The game has taught me hard work, determination, and grit. Basketball has taken me all around the world: from Glens Falls NY, to BYU, the NBA, China, Greece, and even Team USA at the Olympics!
"This game and my love for it has shaped me into the person I am today and for that I am forever grateful. So many memories and amazing moments. It wasn't always easy, but it was always worth it! The next journey starts now. Sign off!"
Fredette had a huge impact on the basketball world, especially the collegiate landscape, but now has decided to hang them up after a long, eventful career.