BREAKING: NBA Free Agent Patrick Beverley Announces Next Team
It was recently announced by NBA free agent guard Patrick Beverley that he was debating between signing another veteran minimum contract to stay in the league or going overseas for a much larger deal. Having spent time with several different teams the last few years, Beverley has officially announced his decision to leave the NBA.
According to Beverley, he will be signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. The 12-year NBA veteran included a statement in the announcement from his podcast account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read, "They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse."
If this is the end of Beverley's time in the NBA, it was an incredible run when considering how his time in the league began. Selected 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Beverley did not make his debut until 2012, but put together one of the longest careers of anyone in his class - ranking 13th in career minutes played among all players from the 2009 draft.
This deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC will likely be worth a lot more than Beverley could have made in the NBA next season, and he should have the opportunity to be featured much more than he would have in what likely would have been a bench role in the NBA. Starting 518 career regular season games and 60 career postseason games in 12 seasons, Beverley has been a starting guard in the NBA almost his entire career.
Beverley has spent time with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks in his NBA career.
From Chicago, it was special for Beverley to make a brief stop with the Bulls before his NBA career ended.
