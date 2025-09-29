Bulls Announce Unfortunate Coby White Injury News for Training Camp
The Chicago Bulls were able to solve their biggest challenge this offseason, agreeing to a contract extension with point guard Josh Giddey, avoiding the dreadful qualifying offer that would throw a wrench in the team's future plans. Now, with Giddey locked in for the next four years, the team can pivot its attention fully to the upcoming 2025-26 season.
However, looking ahead, the Bulls will have decisions to make on guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, with both set to be free agents in 2026 as of now. White averaged 24.5 points per game after the All-Star break and projects to play a key role yet again. Unfortunately, Monday revealed some news that could cause him to start the season slower than others.
According to Bulls Vice President Artūras Karnišovas, White will be limited with a calf strain that he suffered in August, and the hope is that he will return by the end of the preseason. Chicago ends their preseason schedule with a game at Denver (October 14th) and home versus the Minnesota Timberwolves (October 16th).
White has never been a player who has battled much when it comes to injuries in his career, as he's appeared in 61 games or more in every season of his six-year career.
How Does Chicago Stay Balanced If White Misses Time?
The last thing Chicago needs is for this injury to be the start of what's to come for the Bulls star. As mentioned, he's been relatively healthy throughout his career, but luckily, the Bulls do have some options behind him if he's to miss any time.
Dosunmu would have to be the first choice to replace White if he were to miss time, as the fifth-year guard out of Illinois has steadily improved year-by-year, but was hampered by injuries last season. While serving as a starter last season, Dosunmu averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 assists, and shot a 61.7 TS%.
He isn't the same kind of scorer White is, but most teams don't have a direct replacement for their star players on the bench.
A Pivotal Season For White
As mentioned earlier, White heads into this upcoming season on an expiring contract, as the former North Carolina guard has no plans of extending during the season. That's not because he's ruling out a return, but rather the veteran extension rules wouldn't grant White a contract at his market value.
Therefore, he'll get all season long to prove what his next contract will be, and could very well return to Chicago if he continues to improve and the Bulls become a legit playoff team.