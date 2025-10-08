Bulls Expected to Continue Trade Talks on Two-Time NBA All-Star
As the Chicago Bulls navigate their new era, the focus shifts to the status of veteran centerNikola Vucevic, who has emerged as one of the most intriguing trade candidates ahead of the deadline.
The 34-year-old center delivered another solid season for the Bulls, averaging 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting an impressive 53% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range.
His ability to stretch the floor as a big man who can drain over two threes per game on efficient shooting still makes him very valuable, even on his rather large expiring contract.
Vucevic's Trade Chatter Intensifies
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the buzz around the two-time All-Star is expected to intensify.
"In Chicago, the endless trade chatter around Nikola Vucevic is expected to pick up," Mannix reported. "The Bulls have (finally) seemed to settle on a direction, building a team around the young talent of Josh Giddey, Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, et al."
The Bulls seem to want to develop younger talent at this stage. With Josh Giddey,Coby White, and Matas Buzelis representing the future, Vucevic's presence could limit minutes and development opportunities for younger bigs if they decide to bring them in.
Potential Suitors
Vucevic's contract situation makes him even more attractive to potential suitors.
Mannix notes that "Vucevic, who is set to make a very tradeable $21.4 million on the final year of his deal, will be appealing to teams look for more offensive firepower in the frontcourt."
Several contending teams could emerge as landing spots for Vucevic. The Los Angeles Lakers could pivot off of Jaxson Hayes later in the year. The Golden State Warriors could use a floor-spacing backup big man behind Al Horford.
The Miami Heat always seek veterans who can contribute immediately. The New Orleans Pelicans might view Vucevic as insurance for their injury-prone frontcourt.
Will They or Won't They?
As Mannix points out, the trade talks will only continue to grow as we move along in the season.
Whether Chicago pulls the trigger depends on the offers they get and how the team is shaping up. However, there are compelling reasons as to why they should keep him or move off the veteran center in a refresh for the frontcourt.
These questions are all likely to be answered by the trade deadline, but if not by then, certainly when his contract expires in July of 2026.