Bulls Make Matas Buzelis Announcement After Latest News
The Chicago Bulls ended their 2024-25 campaign sooner than they would have hoped, losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament and missing out on the playoffs for the third consecutive season and the seventh time in the last eight years.
Chicago's future has been unclear for years, but things are finally starting to look up for the storied franchise.
The Bulls were prominently led by their star backcourt of Josh Giddey, 22, and Coby White, 25, and last year's lottery pick showed plenty of promise as well.
20-year-old forward Matas Buzelis finished his rookie campaign averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game with 45.4/36.1/81.5 shooting splits. The NBA recognized Buzelis' incredible rookie season, granting him All-Rookie Second Team honors.
Following the announcement from the NBA, the Bulls released a statement about Buzelis' accomplishment.
"The NBA announced today that Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis has been named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Buzelis is the 26th Bulls player to receive All-Rookie honors, the most of any NBA franchise."
The Bulls also recognized some of Buzelis' historic feats after being named to All-Rookie Second Team.
"Buzelis (96 3FGM and 75 blocks) became the fifth rookie in NBA history, and only Bulls rookie, to total at least 95 three-pointers made and 75 blocks in a rookie campaign. Buzelis joined Shane Battier, Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Alex Sarr as the only NBA rookies to reach such minimums in their first NBA season."
Especially toward the end of the season, Buzelis showed exactly what he was capable of when given ample opportunity. After being selected 11th overall last summer, Buzelis had plenty of weight on his shoulders going to such a historic franchise, but he has cemented himself as part of Chicago's future plans.