Bulls Should Hire Franchise Legend Following Suns Addition Of Steve Nash
The Phoenix Suns have made some massive changes to their roster this offseason, most notably parting ways with NBA legend Kevin Durant after 145 games with the franchise across three seasons. In addition to waiving Bradley Beal, the Suns have made way for new additions on the roster, including Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, and several rookies.
With a new head coach in Jordan Ott, the Suns have made a move to add a familiar face to the front office, as owner Matt Ishbia announced Monday that Steve Nash will join the team as a senior adviser. Nash most recently served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and now joins the Suns to help define their future, in the words of Ishbia.
A two-time league MVP and franchise legend, Nash injecting his thoughts and opinions in and around the franchise could be exactly what the team needs to steer itself back towards being perennial playoff contenders. If this sparks a trend around other teams in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls are a team that could benefit tremendously from this.
How The Bulls Should Follow Suit
While thinking of franchise legends that could help the Bulls out in a similar senior adviser role, Michael Jordan might be a name that is top of mind. However, factoring in his new commitment with NBC and other commitments, it seems highly unlikely that Jordan would accept or have the time for such a role.
Other names like Scottie Pippen and or even Kirk Hinrich could be intriguing options, but if the Bulls were to make a move like the Suns, Derrick Rose has to be the choice if Chicago can convince him to take the position. Rose decided to retire from basketball in September 2024 and is arguably the most adored Bulls player since the Jordan era.
How Could Rose Impact The Bulls?
Looking at the current Bulls roster, two of their best players are currently guards, in Josh Giddey and Coby White. Alongside other players like Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, having Rose in the building to serve as a mentor and guide them would be extremely helpful as they navigate their careers with the Bulls.
In addition, Rose could also help impact the other young players on the roster, like Matas Buzelis and 2025 first-round pick Noa Essengue. After leaving the Bulls in 2016, Rose served as a veteran on several teams, such as the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies. Factoring in that Rose turns 37 in October, he's young enough to relate to the current era of players still.
If Chicago wants to get back to their winning ways and establish a proper culture, adding Rose could help steer them in the right direction to looking like the decorated franchise they are.