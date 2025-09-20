Bulls Urged To Trade for Defensive Anchor as Nikola Vuecvic Replacement
The Chicago Bulls were expected to make some major changes in the 2025 offseason, with two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic seen as a prime trade candidate. However, the only major change Chicago made was trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers, hanging onto expected trade pieces like Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Coby White heading into the 2025-26 season.
Vucevic, 34, is the oldest player on Chicago's roster, being a true outlier as they aim to get younger and build toward the future. Despite his age, however, Vucevic continues to be a productive player. Last season, Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range, both marking new career-highs.
Another center that has been thrown around trade rumors is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, and the Bulls could be the team to make a move for him as a Vucevic replacement.
Should Bulls target Kessler?
ClutchPoints' Rohan Brahmbhatt recently named three trade targets for the Bulls to keep an eye on, and Kessler undoubtedly stood out the most.
"Kessler, one of the league’s premier young shot-blockers, could provide the defensive anchor the Bulls have been missing for nearly a decade," Brahmbhatt wrote.
Kessler, 24, has emerged as one of the best interior defenders in the NBA. In his third season, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, while shooting 66.3% from the field. On top of that, Kessler led the league with 4.6 offensive rebounds per game.
Vucevic is a great player and should receive some trade interest around February's deadline since he will be on the final year of his contract, as Chicago likely knows it is time to move on. A defensive anchor like Kessler would be a much better fit in Chicago's lineup alongside their offensive-minded trio of Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis.
The Bulls' frontcourt certainly needs some help, even if they do want to keep Vucevic around past the 2025-26 season, and Kessler would be a great fit regardless.
"This balance of rim protection and opportunistic scoring is exactly the kind of role player Chicago has lacked, and pairing Kessler with Vucevic could also allow the Bulls to experiment with different frontcourt combinations depending on matchups," Brahmbhatt continued. "...This would not only be an investment in the present but also in the future, as Kessler has the potential to be a defensive cornerstone for the next decade."