Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Status Updated for Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, More

The Chicago Bulls will welcome back several players in Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Becoming one of the NBA' most banged-up teams over the last couple of weeks, the recent four-day break has allowed multiple role players to work their way back into shape. Isaac Okoro is easily the most notable name expected to return. Acquired in the offseason in exchange for Lonzo Ball, the former lottery pick started all 15 of his games before suffering a back injury.

Okoro has gone on to miss the last eight games, where the Bulls have gone a mere 1-7. Added to this roster for his defensive versatility and physicality, his return feels significant. While he will not be able to fix all that ails this group, he will give them an above-average option to throw at the opposing team's best player. Teams have shot 48.9 percent against Chicago in Okoro's absence.

Jalen Smith and Tre Jones will also return to the rotation. Smith has sat out the last six games with a hamstring strain, while Jones has missed the previous three contests with an ankle sprain. Smith became an important part of the team's second unit over the first several weeks of the season, but he could be in store for quite the change. Zach Collins made his season debut two games ago and came into the year as the anticipated primary backup to Nikola Vucevic.

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) shoots against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine that Billy Donovan doesn't give Smith a chance to pick up where he left off. He was averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds a night on 37.7 percent shooting from long range. When it comes to the uptempo, transition style this Bulls team likes to play, Smith arguably fits that mold better than both Collins and Vucevic.

Of course, Jones has also become a critical part of the rotation. Donovan has leaned on him heavily at times, particularly in late-game situations. His high-IQ decision-making is something this team could really use as they look to break out of their funk.

All three of the returning players will be on minutes restrictions, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Okoro and Smith, the two who have been out the longest, will be held to roughly 20 minutes. Jones will be allowed to play around 24 minutes.

In not-so-great news, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter did not make the trip to Charlotte. The former is dealing with a thumb sprain, while the latter is still rehabbing his adductor strain. While it does not sound as if either is expected to miss extensive time, it's unclear exactly when the Bulls plan to see either back on the floor.

Chicago will play New Orleans on Sunday back at the United Center before two full days off until their next game. Overall, they play only three contests next week.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – PROBABLE (calf)

Zach Collins – PROBABLE (wrist)

Tre Jones – PROBABLE (ankle)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (hamstring)

Isaac Okoro – PROBABLE (back)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (adductor)

Ayo Dosunmu – OUT (thumb)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Moussa Diabte – PROBABLE (knee)

LaMelo Ball – OUT (ankle)

Collin Sexton – OUT (quad)

Tre Mann – OUT (knee)

Pat Connaughton – OUT (calf)

