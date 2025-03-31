Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for Thunder vs Bulls
Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into a huge cross-conference matchup against the red-hot Chicago Bulls.
On Saturday, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks snapped Chicago's four-game winning streak, and now they head into a challenging matchup against the league's top team on Monday. The Thunder have a league-best 62-12 record this season, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Bulls will certainly have their hands full on Monday night.
Fortunately for the Bulls, they could catch a break. The Thunder have listed star center Chet Holmgren as questionable for Monday's game due to left hip injury management.
Holmgren, when healthy, has been a difference-maker for OKC. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game this season, becoming a serious two-way threat for the Thunder, but his health has been a concern.
Holmgren has been sidelined the majority of OKC's 2024-25 campaign, missing 48 games already this season. Still, the Thunder are 40-8 without Holmgren, proving they are more than deep enough to compete regardless of their injury concerns.
The Bulls have had a knack for knocking off Western Conference powerhouses on the road, beating both the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on their home courts last week. Of course, the Thunder are a much tougher matchup, but the Bulls could find their rhythm again and pick up another statement win.
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.