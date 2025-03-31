Bulls News

Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for Thunder vs Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder have listed Chet Holmgren on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Logan Struck

Mar 25, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks towards the team bench after a foul call against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks towards the team bench after a foul call against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into a huge cross-conference matchup against the red-hot Chicago Bulls.

On Saturday, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks snapped Chicago's four-game winning streak, and now they head into a challenging matchup against the league's top team on Monday. The Thunder have a league-best 62-12 record this season, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Bulls will certainly have their hands full on Monday night.

Fortunately for the Bulls, they could catch a break. The Thunder have listed star center Chet Holmgren as questionable for Monday's game due to left hip injury management.

Holmgren, when healthy, has been a difference-maker for OKC. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game this season, becoming a serious two-way threat for the Thunder, but his health has been a concern.

Holmgren has been sidelined the majority of OKC's 2024-25 campaign, missing 48 games already this season. Still, the Thunder are 40-8 without Holmgren, proving they are more than deep enough to compete regardless of their injury concerns.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7)
Jan 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Bulls have had a knack for knocking off Western Conference powerhouses on the road, beating both the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on their home courts last week. Of course, the Thunder are a much tougher matchup, but the Bulls could find their rhythm again and pick up another statement win.

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News