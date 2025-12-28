Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch
In this story:
The Chicago Bulls have a lot on the line Saturday night.
If the team can manage to pull off their first victory of the season over the Milwaukee Bucks, they will extend their winning streak to a season-best six games. They will also move above .500 for the first time since they were 9-8 on November 24.
In recent days, this felt like an increasingly favorable matchup for Chicago. Few teams in the NBA have been worse than Milwaukee, as they have won only two of their last eight games. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies less than 24 hours ago, 125-104.
However, everything changed on Saturday morning. Word started to trickle out that Giannis Antetokounmpo could make his return from a calf strain sooner than expected. Then, the team officially upgraded him to questionable in the hours leading up to tip-off. To be sure, the Bucks' supporting cast still struggled at times this year with the Greek Freak in the lineup, but that didn't seem to matter when the Bulls and Bucks first met!
Antetokounmpo dominated Chicago with 41 points in early November. His performance sent the team reeling after their 6-1 start, leading to a 3-13 stretch that plummeted them down the standings. Even if the Bucks choose to limit him, there is no question that his return could single-handedly make this an uphill battle for the Bulls.
How to Watch
Who: Milwaukee Bucks (12-19) at Chicago Bulls (15-15)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Coby White
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Milwaukee Bucks
1. Kevin Porter Jr.
2. AJ Green
3. Kyle Kuzma
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Myles Turner
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls received some good news less than two hours before game time, as Josh Giddey is good to go after being downgraded to questionable. The guard is said to be dealing with an ankle injury after last night's double-double against the 76ers.
As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they are likely to welcome back Giannis Antetokounmpo as long as his pre-game routine goes smoothly. The forward has sat out the last eight games due to a calf injury. He's averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over his 17 games played this season.
Josh Giddey – AVAILABLE (ankle)
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo – QUESTIONABLE (calf)
Gary Trent Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (calf)
Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias