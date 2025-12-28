Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls have a lot on the line Saturday night.

If the team can manage to pull off their first victory of the season over the Milwaukee Bucks, they will extend their winning streak to a season-best six games. They will also move above .500 for the first time since they were 9-8 on November 24.

In recent days, this felt like an increasingly favorable matchup for Chicago. Few teams in the NBA have been worse than Milwaukee, as they have won only two of their last eight games. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies less than 24 hours ago, 125-104.

However, everything changed on Saturday morning. Word started to trickle out that Giannis Antetokounmpo could make his return from a calf strain sooner than expected. Then, the team officially upgraded him to questionable in the hours leading up to tip-off. To be sure, the Bucks' supporting cast still struggled at times this year with the Greek Freak in the lineup, but that didn't seem to matter when the Bulls and Bucks first met!

Antetokounmpo dominated Chicago with 41 points in early November. His performance sent the team reeling after their 6-1 start, leading to a 3-13 stretch that plummeted them down the standings. Even if the Bucks choose to limit him, there is no question that his return could single-handedly make this an uphill battle for the Bulls.

How to Watch

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (12-19) at Chicago Bulls (15-15)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks

1. Kevin Porter Jr.

2. AJ Green

3. Kyle Kuzma

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Myles Turner

Injury News

Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls received some good news less than two hours before game time, as Josh Giddey is good to go after being downgraded to questionable. The guard is said to be dealing with an ankle injury after last night's double-double against the 76ers.

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, they are likely to welcome back Giannis Antetokounmpo as long as his pre-game routine goes smoothly. The forward has sat out the last eight games due to a calf injury. He's averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over his 17 games played this season.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey – AVAILABLE (ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Gary Trent Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)