Chicago Bulls Announce Decision to Release Former Denver Nuggets G League Standout

The Bulls have officially released a player

Feb 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In an official announcement on Thursday, the Chicago Bulls revealed their decision to release guard Andrew Funk. Previously occupying one of the team’s three two-way spots, Funk is now and NBA free agent, giving Chicago roster flexibility to sign a different two-way contract player.

Appearing in five NBA games for Chicago last season, Funk scored zero points on just four field goal attempts in 13 total minutes played. While he has yet to get an extended opportunity at the NBA level, Funk was a G League standout with the Denver Nuggets. Appearing in 16 G League Showcase Cup games for the Grand Rapids Gold last season, Funk averaged 15.4 points per game in 37.0 minutes per game. 

A very high volume three-point shooter, Funk averaged 10.1 three point attempts per game with Denver’s G league affiliate in the Showcase Cup, converting on 39.1% of those looks. Also spending time with the Windy City Bulls in the G League regular season, Funk averaged 13.4 points per game in 37.4 minutes per game.

Now an NBA free agent, Funk will likely be looking for other opportunities around the league, whether on a training camp deal or another two-way contract. With some very intriguing three-point shooting ability, Funk could be of interest around the league for teams looking to bring in young players to training camp.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

