Chicago Bulls Announce Decision to Release Former Denver Nuggets G League Standout
In an official announcement on Thursday, the Chicago Bulls revealed their decision to release guard Andrew Funk. Previously occupying one of the team’s three two-way spots, Funk is now and NBA free agent, giving Chicago roster flexibility to sign a different two-way contract player.
Appearing in five NBA games for Chicago last season, Funk scored zero points on just four field goal attempts in 13 total minutes played. While he has yet to get an extended opportunity at the NBA level, Funk was a G League standout with the Denver Nuggets. Appearing in 16 G League Showcase Cup games for the Grand Rapids Gold last season, Funk averaged 15.4 points per game in 37.0 minutes per game.
A very high volume three-point shooter, Funk averaged 10.1 three point attempts per game with Denver’s G league affiliate in the Showcase Cup, converting on 39.1% of those looks. Also spending time with the Windy City Bulls in the G League regular season, Funk averaged 13.4 points per game in 37.4 minutes per game.
Now an NBA free agent, Funk will likely be looking for other opportunities around the league, whether on a training camp deal or another two-way contract. With some very intriguing three-point shooting ability, Funk could be of interest around the league for teams looking to bring in young players to training camp.
