Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on maddening loss to the Indiana Pacers - "We look overwhelmed"

The Chicago Bulls spent the last few days talking about seizing the moment and making sure they take every opportunity they can to rack up wins and move up the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they folded under the immense pressure put on them by the Indiana Pacers and lost 116-110.

Chicago Bulls head coach said a lot of things went wrong in a deflating second half, during which they surrendered a 21-point lead.

"It’s not one player or one thing. It’s a multitude of things where we look overwhelmed when the intensity level goes this way. And we have to respond better to that. That’s kind of what it is," said Donovan.

Overcoming challenges

After losing their 21-point lead, the Bulls found themselves in a dogfight in the fourth quarter. With Indiana's rookie Benedict Mathurin leading the way, the Pacers grabbed a 112-110 lead with 29 seconds left.

The Bulls had a shot at either tying the game up or taking the lead, but the normally-surehanded Alex Caruso made an errant pass, and Indiana closed out the win with four straight free throws.

"You have to love being in those situations and the grind of it. And we have not been able to make a decision to do that, quite honestly—what we all have to do collectively,” Donovan said. "I like this group. We have a high-character group. They’re good guys, relationships are good. But we have to be able to fight to overcome some of this stuff."

Dealing with the intensity

After a stellar first half that saw them take a 62-41 lead, the Pacers cranked up their defensive pressure, especially on Bulls' star DeMar DeRozan, throwing multiple bodies at him to disrupt his rhythm.

“They were really aggressive. We had a really hard time handling the basketball, passing it, even just getting into offense,” Donovan said.

In the end, Donovan emphasized that his squad was just not up to par with the intensity of a determined Pacers squad that came into the game having lost seven straight and was without its best player, Tyrese Haliburton.

“Their intensity was here and ours was maybe the same as in the first half, but theirs was better,” Donovan added.