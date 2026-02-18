Latest NBA Front Office Rankings Bash Chicago Bulls Despite Big Deadline

Despite an explosive NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls' front office has yet to win many over.

Both local and national enthusiasts were quick to criticize the organization's moves. While they seemingly chose to take a long-awaited step back, their hesitancy in doing so led to some lackluster returns. Most notably, the team failed to receive a first-round pick for either Ayo Dosunmu or Coby White. They were even forced to give back a second-rounder in the White trade with Charlotte due to an issue with his physical.

Additionally, the team's decision to add several veteran pieces left some scratching their head. Whether it be Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, Nick Richards, or Guerschon Yabusele, the Bulls still managed to add experienced talent who could gobble up minutes and help push for the Play-In. With players like Jaden Ivey and Rob Dillingham also now in the mix – and a very attractive draft class on the horizon – many argued this was counterintuitive.

To be sure, losses have still piled up. The Bulls have slightly increased their lottery odds in recent weeks, losing 10 of their last 11 games. They have also managed to find a fair share of minutes for their new youngsters. However, will that continue once Josh Giddey and Tre Jones return from their respective injuries? Might this change what the Bulls' plan is for the final 27 games of the regular season?

The mere fact that it does not feel crazy to ask these questions is precisely the problem. Figuring out this front office's vision has long been a challenge, which is why the latest front office rankings from CBS Sports remain rather unkind to Arturas Karnisovas and Company.

Chicago Bulls Still Rank Near Bottom in Latest FO Rankings

Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas (right) talks with general manager Marc Eversley (left) before game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports released his post-trade-deadline front office rankings this week. The good news is that the Chicago Bulls have managed to move up the ladder. During Quinn's offseason edition, he had the brain trust ranked a discouraging 29th.

The bad news is the Bulls were bumped only one spot higher to 28th overall. The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are the two organizations to appear below them, respectively. In other words, the Bulls' executives are still very much swimming in the same old murky waters!

"Matas Buzelis is good. Giddey is at least a regular-season floor-raiser. Jalen Smith has settled in nicely as a spacing big off the bench," Quinn wrote. "There is no defense to be found here, and I can't really figure out what the plan is beyond "play fast and figure it out." They just went through a mini teardown, so let's see how the offseason goes, but it's been quite some time since the Bulls had a clear, definable vision, so none of this is really out of the ordinary."

All things considered, it's nearly impossible to argue with Quinn's placement. While the franchise has at least put itself in a more flexible position, fans have been given very little reason to believe this current front office can make the most of it. The proof is ultimately in the pudding, and the pudding has tasted mediocre for years.

Could they find a new recipe in an old Chicago Stadium desk? I suppose we can't rule it out. In all fairness, it will be difficult to give this recent trade deadline a final grade until the offseason. More changes are inevitable, as the team continues to have nearly half the roster set to hit free agency in some capacity. Not to mention, there is a real chance Karnisovas ends up with four picks in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

The Bulls have not earned the benefit of the doubt, however. Until they can map out a more concrete plan and put a more competitive product on the floor, climbing any front office ranking is going to prove nearly impossible.