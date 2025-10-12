Chicago Bulls Expected To Let Former First-Round Pick Hit NBA Free Agency
With the NBA regular season coming up soon, the Chicago Bulls are coming close to solidying the roster they'll play out 2025-26 with.
The Bulls have made a handful of moves this season to deepen their roster, including several investments at the forward position. However, they may be without one forward as the time for a contract extension decision comes closer.
Dalen Terry was drafted by the Bulls in the first round, 18th overall, in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry's career since then has been a letdown for the Bulls, with Terry struggling to find his footing in the league. In three seasons, Terry has averaged 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists and has seen his role increasingly diminished in favor of other Chicago forwards.
Terry Not Likely to Receive Extension
Terry signed a four-year contract with the Bulls when he was first drafted. In light of Terry's lackluster performance, the Bulls have not had any discussions regarding a contract extension, meaning the forward is likely to enter free agency when the season is done, per a report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The focus for Terry this season is to make an impression that will either endear him to the team that drafted him enough that they make the decision to keep him aboard or boost his value enough that he has a good chance of finding a home elsewhere should the Bulls cut him loose.
‘‘Hell, yeah, it’s a big year for me,’’ Terry said (via the Chicago Sun-Times).
Making Himself a Presence on a Deep Roster
As much of a question as Terry's scoring is, his defense is an opportunity for him to shine, even if he isn't moving the needle as much offensively.
"That’s just the way it’s going to be. I have to hang my hat on the defensive end," Terry said. "So when people try to put pressure on what I should be, I’m just going to be myself.’’
The Bulls have plenty to choose from when it comes to depth at the forward position. Matas Buzelis is a likely starter and Josh Giddey gives Chicago versatlity when it comes to slotting him as either a shooting guard or power forward. Beyond that, Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue and Kevin Huerter, just to name a few, all stand ready to answer the call.
It's crowded at the three and four slots for Terry to make his mark, but he knows that while he doesn't have to be a star, he can make himself an asset for teams looking to add to their own depth as well.
‘‘It’s like everybody wants to be a star and score their 20, but, bro, just be a star in your role,’’ Terry said. ‘‘That gets paid. Teams want depth. I’m 6-7 [and] 23 years old, and I know that’s what teams are leaning toward... Everything else is plus. Scoring is plus."