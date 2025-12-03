Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch, Odds

The Chicago Bulls (9-11) will welcome the Brooklyn Nets (4-16) into the United Center on Wednesday night for their first meeting of the season.

On paper, the matchup couldn't come at a better time for the Bulls. The team is looking to break out of a four-game losing streak, and the Nets have been among the league's worst teams since the season tipped off. Look a little closer at the schedule, however, and the Bulls have done the opposite but take care of business against weaker opponents.

The Bulls have lost to the Pelicans, Hornets, and Pacers over the last week of play. We also saw this group barely beat a heavily depleted Portland Trail Blazers team and the Washington Wizards, who have been the worst team in the East. In other words, stumbling against the inexperienced Brooklyn Nets is very much on the table for this group, especially as they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.

Make sure to go read out matchup notes from earlier today!

How to Watch

Who: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Ayo Dosunmu

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets

1. Egor Demin

2. Tyrese Martin

3. Michael Porter Jr.

4. Noah Clowney

5. Nic Claxton



Injury News

The Chicago Bulls come into the night with one of the longest injury reports in the league. The most notable name on the list is Coby White, who is set to miss his third straight game. The guard is dealing with a calf strain – albeit on the opposite leg that held him out to begin the year.

Chicago will also be without Kevin Huerter, who was forced to leave their previous game with an adductor strain. Missing two of their top three-point shooters could prove to be a problem against a Nets team that chucks up the sixth-most attempts per game.

As for the Nets, they remain without one of their best scorer in Cam Thomas.

You can check out the full injury report in our post from earlier today.

Odds (Provided via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bulls -8.0 (-106), Nets +8.0 (+260)

Moneyline: Bulls -320, Nets +260

Total Points: 232.5 (Over -112, Under -108)