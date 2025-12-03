Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch, Odds
In this story:
The Chicago Bulls (9-11) will welcome the Brooklyn Nets (4-16) into the United Center on Wednesday night for their first meeting of the season.
On paper, the matchup couldn't come at a better time for the Bulls. The team is looking to break out of a four-game losing streak, and the Nets have been among the league's worst teams since the season tipped off. Look a little closer at the schedule, however, and the Bulls have done the opposite but take care of business against weaker opponents.
The Bulls have lost to the Pelicans, Hornets, and Pacers over the last week of play. We also saw this group barely beat a heavily depleted Portland Trail Blazers team and the Washington Wizards, who have been the worst team in the East. In other words, stumbling against the inexperienced Brooklyn Nets is very much on the table for this group, especially as they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.
Make sure to go read out matchup notes from earlier today!
How to Watch
Who: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Tre Jones
3. Ayo Dosunmu
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Brooklyn Nets
1. Egor Demin
2. Tyrese Martin
3. Michael Porter Jr.
4. Noah Clowney
5. Nic Claxton
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls come into the night with one of the longest injury reports in the league. The most notable name on the list is Coby White, who is set to miss his third straight game. The guard is dealing with a calf strain – albeit on the opposite leg that held him out to begin the year.
Chicago will also be without Kevin Huerter, who was forced to leave their previous game with an adductor strain. Missing two of their top three-point shooters could prove to be a problem against a Nets team that chucks up the sixth-most attempts per game.
As for the Nets, they remain without one of their best scorer in Cam Thomas.
You can check out the full injury report in our post from earlier today.
Odds (Provided via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bulls -8.0 (-106), Nets +8.0 (+260)
Moneyline: Bulls -320, Nets +260
Total Points: 232.5 (Over -112, Under -108)
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias