Chicago Bulls Expected to Make $70 Million Josh Giddey Decision: Report
The NBA's restricted free agency market this offseason has been brutal, with high-level talents like Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Cam Thomas yet to be signed. Of course, both the teams and players are at fault for this, as these stars tend to value themselves more than the teams do, but the front offices can be a bit stingy as well.
The Chicago Bulls are in an interesting situation with Giddey, as both sides want him to re-sign, but the 22-year-old standout is asking for too much money in their eyes.
Josh Giddey at a glance
Giddey was traded to the Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason in exchange for Alex Caruso, who ultimately played a huge role in OKC's route to an NBA championship this year. While Giddey likely had FOMO as he watched his former team win a title in his first year in a different city, the Bulls guard seems to have a promising future himself.
In his debut season with the Bulls, Giddey basically had two completely separate campaigns stitched together by the All-Star break.
In 51 appearances before the All-Star break, Giddey averaged just 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.6/34.5/75.4 shooting splits. However, after the break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals through 19 games with impressive 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits.
Of course, a young, talented guard like Giddey is going to ask for a good amount of money in free agency.
How much will Giddey earn on his next contract?
The Bulls are certainly not going to give Giddey his desired amount of around $30 million per year on his next deal, but he should still get a good amount. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Bulls and Giddey are likely to agree to a three-year deal worth around $65-70 million.
"Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls are expected to reach a resolution on a new contract, likely in the three-year range, by the end of August. The Bulls could increase their offer, but they have stood firm on keeping a new deal in the $20 million AAV range. The latest speculation from agents not involved in negotiations suggests something in the $65 million to $70 million range," Siegel wrote.
Giddey and the Bulls are certainly likely to agree on a deal for him to return to Chicago, and the young guard earning a little over $20 million per year on average is the growing expectation.