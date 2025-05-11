Chicago Bulls Give Key Starter Big Ultimatum
The Chicago Bulls finished their 2024-25 campaign with a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat, and now, looking ahead to next season, the franchise could certainly make some changes.
The Bulls have a few interesting pieces to build around moving forward, headlined by guys like Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey, but some of their other young assets have not been as productive. One of the most disappointing players for Chicago has been 23-year-old forward Patrick Williams.
Williams averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season with 39.7/35.3/72.3 shooting splits. Now, the former fourth-overall pick could soon find his way out of Chicago.
Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley recently reported that the Bulls have given Williams an interesting ultimatum as they either gear up to move on from him or have him improve his game.
"According to a source, the Bulls basically told Williams things are now on him," Cowley reported.
"They have catered to him by juggling at least three developmental coaches to work with him in the last few seasons. They’ve tried tough love by pulling him out of the starting lineup. They’ve handled him with kid gloves, at times, by giving him extended minutes he hasn’t earned. And they offered the ultimate security blanket by giving him a five-year, $90 million contract extension last summer."
The Bulls shockingly gave Williams a five-year, $90 million contract last summer to keep him in Chicago, even though the young forward has yet to show any type of progression since his first couple of seasons in the NBA.
"The extension has gone from head-shaking, especially because the Bulls didn’t even allow the market to set a price for Williams when he was a restricted free agent, to a scarlet letter," Cowley wrote. "The Sun-Times reported in January that Karnisovas finally was willing to trade Williams if a deal presented itself, but none did. And none will, given the value of his contract."
The Bulls are in an interesting spot moving forward as they look to escape mediocrity, but keeping Williams as part of their future plans is very unlikely.