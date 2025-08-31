Chicago Bulls Star Dismisses Warriors, Lakers Rumors With Recent Desire
The Chicago Bulls are staring down the barrel of a full-blown rebuild. It started a year ago when they let DeMar DeRozan walk in free agency, and it continued when they traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings last season.
As of now, there are only two players left on the Bulls' roster who are older than 28 years old: Jevon Carter (30) and Nikola Vucevic (35). Carter has next to no value around the NBA with his $6 million price tag, so he seems likely to stay on the roster. However, if Vucevic were to hit the open market, there could be a little bit of interest in him.
That may have to come via a buyout, as teams aren't lining up to trade significant assets for a 35-year-old making over $21 million, but Vucevic is still a productive player, averaging 18.5 PPG and 10.1 RPG last season while shooting over 40% from three. He's not as mobile as he used to be, but he's still a good player.
Rumors have swirled all offseason about Chicago possibly looking to move him, as teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as possible fits. If it were up to Vucevic, though, he'd like to stay.
"Yes, of course. I mean, it has been good for me there," Vucevic said via BasketNews. "We will see—I have one more year left with them, so we will see what happens if I stay or if something changes. But yeah, obviously, I would love to win in Chicago."
The Original Nikola Vucevic Trade Was a Disaster
When the Chicago Bulls first traded for Vucevic in 2021, it was seen as a worthwhile gamble. The Bulls gave up Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks for Vucevic, who made the All-Star Game in the season he was traded. But he hasn't made it since, and one of those first-round picks turned into Franz Wagner, who looks like one of the brighest young stars in the NBA.
Those assets have helped the Orlando Magic become one of the East's rising powers, while the Bulls have been stuck in mediocrity for the last decade. It's been 10 years since they won a playoff series, and they've only made the playoffs twice in that span, but they haven't been bad enough to land an elite talent at the top of a draft.
