Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have been a bit banged up as the preseason moves along.
Although the Bulls now have a roster they are comfortable with after re-signing Josh Giddey in restricted free agency, another star player on the roster has been dealing with a nagging calf injury.
Coby White has been held out of most intense activities for Chicago in camp because of that calf, and now, for the Bulls' preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, more players are being held out.
White's Recovery
Head coach Billy Donovan addressed White's status on Monday, saying the likelihood of the guard making his preseason debut is "probably" unlikely, according to reporter Joel Lorenzi.
He also indicated that while White's calf likely feels good enough that he could play, "the sense is medical doesn't feel comfortable with the amount of ramp-up time he has."
The Bulls had initially hoped to have White available for the final preseason games, but the medical staff has opted for a more cautious approach, especially with such a tricky injury.
Despite White missing all game action so far, the expectation remains that the team's leading scorer will be ready for opening night, giving Chicago almost a week to get him game-ready following the final preseason game.
White, who averaged a career-high 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds during the 2024-25 season while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range, has been recovering since suffering a mild calf strain during an August workout.
Jones and Huerter's Status
The Bulls are also monitoring guard Tre Jones, who was held out of Monday's practice after jamming his foot, according to Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson. However, there's optimism that Jones could still play in Tuesday's game against Denver.
Kevin Huerter, a key rotation piece, "did more and is trending toward playing in preseason, maybe Thursday," Johnson reported. Meanwhile, forward Julian Phillips remains out with knee soreness.
Jones, who joined the Bulls in February's blockbuster trade that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento, has been a productive player in his time with Chicago.
In 18 regular-season games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season, Jones averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting an impressive 57.2 percent from the field across 25.2 minutes per game.
With White sidelined, veteran Ayo Dosunmu is expected to see increased minutes alongside Josh Giddey in the backcourt.
Dosunmu, who played the second-most minutes of any Bulls guard last season and started over half the games he appeared in, has shown some leaps in his game in the preseason so far.
The Bulls will conclude their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves before opening the regular season on October 22 at home against the Detroit Pistons.