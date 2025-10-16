Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are set to play their final of five preseason games on Thursday night, welcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves for a contest that will measure Chicago against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Even if they aren't at full strength, it's an opportunity for their players to face a team that has made consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances.
Chicago is 2-2 in the preseason so far, but have lost back-to-back games to the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. They'll be looking to get a win Thursday night before starting the season against the Detroit Pistons, but who will be available for both sides in this final preseason contest?
Who's Active?
The Bulls were shorthanded in their loss against the Nuggets, with just 13 players seeing action. Luckily for Thursday night, Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips, and Tre Jones all return to face the Timberwolves. Both Phillips and Huerter have appeared in just one preseason game, that being the team's 118-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first preseason contest.
As for Jones, it'll be his fourth contest, as he was only sidelined for the loss against the Nuggets. With Lonzo Ball gone after his move to Cleveland this offseason, Jones now takes over as the team's backup point guard to Josh Giddey.
Looking at the Timberwolves, they are expected to return all their players who rested against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. That list includes Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Joe Ingles, and Jaylen Clark.
Who's Inactive?
For Chicago, they'll be without Isaac Okoro as he battles knee soreness, as well as Coby White, who continues to deal with his calf injury. The expectation is that White will be ready to go for opening night when they play the Detroit Pistons, but will effectively miss the entire preseason as they err on the side of caution.
As for Minnesota, they will be without Naz Reid as the team looks to recover him fully before the start of the regular season. The former LSU big man inked a massive five-year, $125 million contract with Minnesota this offseason, so they'll look to keep one of their highest-paid healthy and ready for the start of the season.
Tip-off in Chicago is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, as Bulls fans will hope to see Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis continue their stellar play into the final preseason contest.