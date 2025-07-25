Detroit Pistons Waive Son of Chicago Bulls Legend
The Detroit Pistons are coming off an incredible 2024-25 campaign, shattering expectations with a 44-38 record to secure the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and snap a five-year playoff drought. Even though they lost in the first round of the playoffs, the franchise is trending in the right direction.
However, the Pistons are having a 2025 NBA offseason of change, especially with a few under-the-radar moves. On Thursday, the Pistons waived Ron Harper Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls legend and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.
"The Detroit Pistons are waiving two-way player Ron Harper Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.2 points, including 39% shooting from 3-point range, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 37 games combined with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics in the G League," HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported.
Harper Jr. spent the first two years of his career with the Toronto Raptors before signing a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons last season. The 25-year-old forward appeared in just one regular-season game for the Pistons, but showcased his skill in the G League.
Ron Harper is one of just 26 players in NBA history with five or more championships, winning three with the Bulls and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the legendary guard has two sons in the NBA with Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, this year's second-overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs.
Now that Harper Jr. is on the open market, it would be incredible if he either signed with the Bulls or Spurs for family ties.