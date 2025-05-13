ESPN Star Calls for Mavericks to Trade Cooper Flagg Draft Rights
The Dallas Mavericks had one of the most interesting NBA seasons ever, from trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic to dealing with a barrage of injuries, and now they have somehow landed the first-overall pick in the 2025 draft.
The Mavericks had just a 1.8% chance to jump into the top spot in Monday's lottery, but luck was on their side. The Mavericks now hold the rights to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, who is noted as one of the top draft prospects in recent memory.
Many fans are already imagining a new trio of Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving, but what if that never happens?
Of course, the Mavericks could add the 18-year-old phenom with the top pick, but they could also look to use it in a blockbuster trade instead. With the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially nearing a split, the Mavericks could use the Cooper Flagg draft rights to acquire a proven superstar.
Former Chicago Bulls guard and ESPN analyst Jay Williams suggested that the Mavericks should look to trade the first-overall pick for a star.
"For a guy like Cooper Flagg, I think he needs reps, I think he needs a lot of room to grow. I'm not sure there's championship aspirations right away for him. The basketball part of me loves the thought of AD, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively in the backcourt.
"When I look at the value, could you potentially package something like this to get a Giannis?" Williams asked. "Could you package in a one-on-one trade to get a Devin Booker? Could you get a Tyrese Maxey? If you're championship window is in two to three years, could you utilize that pick to get some assets to get somebody who is ready to contribute right now?"
The Mavericks sit in a very interesting spot now that they have the top pick in June's draft, but after making such a crazy move at the deadline to trade away Luka Doncic, nobody knows what general manager Nico Harrison and company will do.