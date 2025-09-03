Ex-Bulls Champion Calls Out Michael Jordan After 'The Last Dance'
Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest player of all time, is a living legend. Jordan played 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and won six NBA Championships, while winning individual accolades left and right. He finished his career with the Washington Wizards in his final two seasons, but most fans tend to disregard his twilight years.
In 2020, Netflix released a ten-part docuseries on Jordan's final season with the Bulls, where everyone knew it resulted in a championship. But what made 'The Last Dance' different was that it kept jumping back and forth to different parts of his career, and showed how they ended up in that moment, especially the iconic shot against the Utah Jazz in Game 6.
Fans around the world were intently tuning in every week to watch the episodes as they came out. After it had fully released, there were interviews with former teammates of Jordan who were frustrated with how the series portrayed them.
What one teammate had to say about 'The Last Dance'
Recently, Horace Grant, who played for the Chicago Bulls during their first three-peat, decided to go on a podcast and give his viewpoint on the docuseries.
"Once I saw it... They cut that thing like sliced cheese!" Grant said. "I could not believe how much they cut it up and made the majority of us look incompetent."
He also mentioned how he believed it was an "unfair portrayal of one of the Top 75 players in Scottie [Pippen] in that documentary."
While most people will take this documentary for what it is, diehard fans and players themselves didn't take this lightly. One fan in the comments section of the viral tweet said, "That's because (Jordan) will do anything to make himself look good."
Another said, "There was a clear motive behind that doc."
Whether one agrees or disagrees with any of these statements, the legacy of Michael Jordan is pretty much cemented in stone. He will always be one of the basketball greats, and to a majority of these same fans and players, the greatest athlete of all time.
One Netflix documentary that highlights his career is not going to sway the opinion of the masses, so it's best not to fret about what these players say. At the end of the day, he's called "Air Jordan" for a reason.