Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Calls Out Officials in Nuggets-Thunder Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in a battle between the two NBA MVP frontrunners, but Game 2 has not been nearly as exciting as many expected.
After an Aaron Gordon game-winning three-pointer lifted the Nuggets past the Thunder in Game 1, Oklahoma City decided to make a statement in Wednesday's Game 2.
The Thunder jumped out to an 87-56 lead at halftime, breaking the record for most points scored in a half in NBA playoff history.
While the Thunder utterly dominated the Nuggets in the first half of Game 2, a certain NBA veteran still pointed out some officiating holes. Former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley called out the officials on social media during Wednesday night's blowout.
Via Patrick Beverley: "They calling this game a lil diff"
Of course, Beverley is not necessarily saying that the Thunder are only winning because of the officials, but the game has been so lopsided that the officiating has barely played a factor at all.
Many fans replied to Beverley's post, especially pointing out that it was infamous referee Scott Foster's first game back after a long absence.
"Scott Foster return game," one fan said.
"Thats that Scott's foster home cooking. Lmfao NBA called him back from being home with calf injury just for this moment," another fan replied.
"Thunder def giving out the belt but Scott Foster officiated games are always something," a fan said.
The Thunder are certainly running away with Game 2 to even the series 1-1, but Denver has little room to point fingers at the referees on Wednesday night.