Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Settles Wild LeBron James Debate
The biggest debate in the NBA for years has been between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, as fans debate on who the greatest player of all time is. However, the consensus is that there will never be a clear-cut answer, and it could be time to move on from the redundant argument.
James, 40, is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever touch a basketball, but his longevity has been what makes him so special. James has been one of the best players in the NBA for 22 consecutive years, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game throughout his long career.
When was LeBron James' prime?
One of the most fascinating aspects of James' long career is that he does not have a clear "prime." He was most athletic in his early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers; he was likely at his all-around best with the Miami Heat; his skillset peaked during his second tenure with the Cavaliers, and his IQ has been unmatched during his time with the Lakers.
James' career has been so long and dominant that many fans pinpoint different points of his career when he was at his best, but a recent debate has certainly gotten a reaction.
2008 LeBron vs. 2024 LeBron
12-year NBA veteran and former Bulls guard Patrick Beverley was recently asked if he would take 2008 LeBron James or 2024 LeBron James in a one-on-one game.
"I'm taking the 2008 LeBron," Beverley said. "The motherf*****'s neck was over the motherf****** rim! Of course I'm taking him. Like, people take dunking for granted because of LeBron James... He dunked the ball so gracefully and had so many different flashes... I gotta go '08 LeBron. I have to."
Beverley's podcast co-host, Rone, made a case for 2024 LeBron, saying that the current superstar should be able to defend his younger self and argued that he is a better clutch shot-maker. Beverley, however, did not agree.
"No. The '08 LeBron was so dominant that he made it where you don't even need a clutch shot. We bout to win by that much. That's what I'm saying. You couldn't even get to the clutch shot because he was that dominant."
The argument of a 16-year gap between these two versions of LeBron James is undoubtedly a testament to his greatness, but Beverley seems to have the correct answer to the question.