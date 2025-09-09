How Does Josh Giddey’s Extension Affect The Bulls Long Term?
Cam Thomas, one of the four major restricted free agents this NBA offseason, came to a conclusion with his negotiations at the start of September by agreeing to the qualifying offer with the Brooklyn Nets. In doing so, he now holds a no-trade clause and can enter 2026 free agency unrestricted. Now, another one of the free agents has signed.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. With reports indicating the Bulls wanted a deal closer to $20 million annually and Giddey's camp seeking $30 million annually, the two sides meet in the middle with a $25 million annaul average.
Locking up their starting point guard for the next four seasons, the Bulls will hope that they'll get the second half of last season's Giddey next season. After the All-Star break last season, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in 19 games.
While this deal is good for both sides, with Giddey getting a long-term deal and the Bulls keeping him from that $30 million per year range, what are the long-term effects of this extension on the Bulls roster?
Bulls Young Forwards Benefit Tremendously
The Chicago Bulls appear high on forward Matas Buzelis as he heads into his second season, as he's shown flashes of brilliance on both ends of the court. However, they decided to target a future frontcourt partner in Noa Essengue in the 2025 Draft, looking to form a modern pairing of two forwards.
With Giddey sticking around with his new four-year extension, giving these two players a true floor general should allow them to develop their games more easily. While Chicago would likely want both players to develop a strong on-ball game, Giddey's passing abilities allow them to focus on getting open off-ball and getting to their spots.
Coby White's Future Remains Questionable
If there's one thing this Bulls front office has shown us, it's that they aren't willing to pay whatever it takes to field a competitive roster. Especially after the team inked Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90 million contract that is already aging poorly, they might be cautious with giving big money to another player.
While Coby White has far outproduced Williams as a player, that doesn't mean the Bulls will simply pay White what he wants or what he's worth. Heading into the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract, it appears the Bulls will look to extend him during the 2026 offseason. If the Bulls don't finish next season as a playoff team, they could be reluctant to pay White and draft a replacement instead.
White, similar to Giddey, finished last season strong with a 24.5 points per game average after the All-Star break, proving he can be a first option while players like Buzelis and Essengue develop. However, White's is different than Giddey's, as he'll be unrestricted in 2026, with plenty of teams around the league expected to have cap space.
Even though Giddey is locked up for the next four seasons, that doesn't necessarily mean the Bulls plan to keep the Giddey-White backcourt for the future, especially if they can't make the postseason in a weak Eastern Conference.