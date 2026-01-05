Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch
The Chicago Bulls head to Boston fresh off a head-scratching back-to-back set. They first took down an emerging Orlando Magic squad before stumbling against the 12-win Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season. It was a two-game stretch that perfectly summed up a 2025-26 campaign that feels destined for a trade deadline shake-up.
Nevertheless, if the recent trend continues tonight, I suppose we could be in for a good one between the Bulls' and the third-best team in the Eastern Conference. Boston has been far better than anyone expected without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, dominating teams despite their league-low PACE and extremely high dependency on the three-point line.
Indeed, this projects to be a very interesting game for a Bulls team that plays almost the exact opposite style. Can they somehow force the Celtics to play their brand of basketball? If so, can they even manage to keep up behind the arc or on the offensive glass?
We talked about that and a lot more in our 3 Keys post this morning.
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (17-18) at Boston Celtics (22-12)
Where: United Center
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Tre Jones
2. Kevin Huerter
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
1. Derrick White
2. Payton Pritchard
3. Jaylen Brown
4. Sam Hauser
5. Neemias Queta
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls surprised everyone on Monday by upgrading Coby White to probable. The guard wasn't expected to be re-evaluated due to his calf tightness until Wednesday. However, it appears he has shown enough positive signs behind the scenes to give the medical staff confidence that he can play sooner than expected.
Billy Donovan eventually did announce that White got the green light before tip-off, but he clarified that the guard will be held to only 24 minutes of action. There is also a good chance we see him sit out one of the upcoming back-to-back games as an added precaution. The team did this after White initially made his return from the offseason calf strain.
Regardless, having Coby White back in any capacity is a big deal for the banged-up Bulls, especially as they continue to be without lead guard Josh Giddey and face a sharpshooting Boston team.
Coby White – PROBABLE (calf)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Jalen Smith – OUT (head)
Boston Celtics Injury Report
N/A
