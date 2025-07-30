How NBA Executives Feel About Josh Giddey's Upcoming Bulls Contract
Last season, Josh Giddey took a big leap after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the Chicago Bulls, the Australian point guard was instrumental in getting them to the Play-In Tournament, going 39-43. The No. 10 seed was somewhat expected, but the record was better than people anticipated.
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, taking his offense to another level. His shooting splits improved as well, and his overall leap has resulted in the 22-year-old asking for big money amid restricted free agency. Still unsigned, Giddey is reportedly desiring at least $8 million more than what the Bulls are currently offering.
In a recent article from Fred Katz and Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, NBA executives gave their thoughts on what they think Giddey is worth and the overall contract dispute. One executive believed $100 million over four years was fair.
“Giddey is the anomaly because he might be good enough to be a four-year player,” the executive said. “Nobody wants to go with long-term contracts because everybody wants this idea of flexibility. You wanna have the ability to (say), ‘You know what? My team’s not very good. Let’s pivot.’”
Some other executives proposed three-year deals, ranging from $54 million to $75 million in total money. Cap space around the NBA has become extremely limited, and Chicago may not be willing to make such a long-term commitment to the former lottery pick. One person polled cited the Patrick Williams contract as a reference point for the Bulls.
“Chicago gave (Williams) five years, $90 million with a player option,” the executive said. “He didn’t show much and got that deal entirely based on them drafting him top five and (his) perceived potential.”