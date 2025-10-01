Isaac Okoro Reveals Unexpected Story on How He Learned About Bulls Trade
The Chicago Bulls didn't make many moves this offseason, with the most notable deal being the four-year, $100 million contract they signed Josh Giddey to in order to return the franchise point guard back to the Windy City for the long term. However, a move that has since gone under the radar was their acquisition of Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro.
The fifth overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft, Okoro has exactly lived up to that draft slot, with career averages of 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Regardless, he's now in Chicago with a fresh change of scenery after being swapped for Lonzo Ball, and might have a chance to carve out a role as a consistent forward in this Bulls rotation.
Speaking with the media ahead of training camp, Okoro recalled the funny story of how he learned to figure out he was on his way to Chicago.
Okoro's Unexpected Story On Learning The Trade News
According to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Okoro revealed that he learned about the deal after finishing up a hot Pilates class. After what was described as a great class, he learned right after from his agent that he was headed to the Windy City.
A rapidly growing workout class, Okoro is still searching for a new studio to work out at in Chicago, Poe added.
Okoro's Fit In Chicago
As mentioned, Okoro has exactly lived up to the expectations of a Top 5 pick, but that doesn't mean he still can't be a productive player. His past season with the Cavaliers was nothing special, averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while posting career lows in minutes and starts.
Looking at where Okoro can bring value for Chicago, it's serving as a top perimeter defender and an outside shooter, something he's never really had the opportunity to display. While he's shot 38.3% from three over the last two seasons, he's only done so on three attempts per game. If he can maintain similar efficiency while shooting closer to five per game, he'll bring immense value there.
Chicago does have an interesting group of wings, highlighted by a group of first-round picks in Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue, Patrick Williams, and Dalen Terry, as well as players like Julian Phillips and now Okoro.
Buzelis and Williams already look like locks for the rotation, based on how much they played towards the end of last season. Therefore, there's still plenty of opportunity for Okoro to come in and take those open minutes.