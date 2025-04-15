Josh Giddey Addresses Concerning Injury Before Bulls-Heat
The Chicago Bulls are gearing up to face the Miami Heat for a win-or-go-home play-in tournament matchup on Wednesday, as the two teams fight for a chance to earn the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Bulls finished their 2024-25 regular season in ninth place in the East with a 39-43 record, while the Heat finished two games behind them at 37-45.
Chicago has been one of the league's biggest surprises recently, primarily led by 22-year-old star guard Josh Giddey, who has been playing the best basketball of his career recently.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits, but missed three of the last four games of the season due to injury.
Now, heading into their play-in game against the Heat, Giddey has provided a key injury update in hopes of getting back on the court. The young star said, "It's just about managing the pain," revealing that it's a muscle issue in his hand and that he will address it in the offseason.
Giddey confirmed that he will play on Wednesday, saying that there is "no way he's missing" their win-or-go-home matchup against the Heat. Giddey revealed there was pain in his arm and hand, but told reporters that he will try to play through it at a high level.
Giddey just faced off against the Heat last week, dropping 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 11-19 shooting to lead the Bulls to a win, even while dealing with an injury. Having Giddey on the court will be huge for Chicago as they look to avoid ending their season early on Wednesday.
The Bulls and Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Chicago on Wednesday.