Wes Unseld Jr. Talks Roster Turnover as He Steps in to Coach Bulls vs. Raptors

The Chicago Bulls will start one of their longest home stretches of the season without their head coach.

Suiting up for a practice at the Advocate Center on Wednesday afternoon, it was lead assistant Wes Unseld Jr. who was managing things on the sideline. The long-time assistant and former Wizards head coach found himself leading the way following the sad passing of Billy Donovan's father, Bill.

Unseld Jr. sent his condolences to the Donovan family during his first conversation with the media this season. He shared that the head coach will remain away from the team for Thursday night's meeting with the Toronto Raptors. As of now, the plan appears to be for Donovan to fly back to Chicago on Friday.

The Bulls are set to play the first seven games after the All-Star break on their home court. They will not hit the road again until March 5, when they face one of the most surprising teams of the 2025-26 season, the Phoenix Suns.

Wes Unseld Jr. Set to Fill-In for Bulls' Billy Donovan

Oct 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls acting head coach Wes Unseld Jr. directs the team against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Wes Unseld Jr. is no stranger to the lead chair or the organization. After serving as the head coach of the Washington Wizards for three seasons, Unseld Jr. joined the Chicago Bulls as a lead assistant to Billy Donovan in May of 2024. He knows what it's like to serve as the lead decision-maker, as well as how the Bulls want to play.

Nevertheless, familiarity goes out the window after a trade deadline like the one this organization had. The Bulls moved on from seven players over the last handful of weeks, putting the entire coaching staff in a very complicated position. Unseld Jr. wasn't shy about addressing just that on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of getting everyone up to speed.

"We've got to use this window to fast-track things," Unseld Jr. said of the All-Star break. "There is no easier way to do that than go through it. When you have a new group essentially come together, there is going to be a little lag. It's going to take some time. It's going to be redundant for the guys who have been here. It is what it is. We have to get these guys up to speed."

The new-look Bulls have yet to celebrate a victory. They have dropped four straight since their active trade deadline, and three of those losses came by at least 16 points. Unfortunately, despite the extended home stretch, the schedule isn't going to ease up any time soon. Tankathon currently gives the Bulls the fourth-toughest post-All-Star break slate. Only the Thunder, Nuggets, and Timberwolves will have it worse.

With that in mind, there is no question the mental strength of this ragtag group is about to be tested.

"I think we have a great group of guys," Unseld Jr. said. "We still need to figure out how we work together and build that chemistry ... There is going to be change. And sometimes change is awkward and uncomfortable. We have to figure out a way to forge through it. Once we kind of go through this kind of uncomfortable, kind of messy stage, we'll be better for it."

As of now, Billy Donovan is expected to step back into the head coach spot for this weekend's back-to-back set against the Pistons and Knicks.