Josh Giddey's Heartfelt Statement on Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a very special team in the NBA.
What started as a rough rebuild from losing Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden has blossomed into the first-seed in the Western Conference and an NBA Finals favorite. OKC is currently on a league-high ten-game winning streak and has the league's best record at 63-12.
For as amazing as the Thunder are, they wouldn't be there without Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Giddey was drafted by OKC in 2021 as the 6th overall pick in the draft. His time with the team is one he remembers fondly.
“This is where it all started," Giddey said. "The relationships I built with the players, the strength staff, the coaches, the front office is something I hold for the rest of my life."
“It’s a bit weird coming back here as an opposing team," Giddey said. " I loved it here. Very grateful for everything these guys did for me.”
Giddey still wears the love for his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates proudly on his shoulders. He even went as far as to call them the best team in the NBA, even better than the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
“I don’t ever sit here watching these guys hoping they lose or hoping they’re not the best team in the league. I’m genuinely happy for them," Giddey said. "I’m very grateful to be a part of building something here.”
Regardless of how much love Giddey has for the Thunder, that didn't make his former teammates take it easy on him. On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder decimated the Chicago Bulls 145-117.