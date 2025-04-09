Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Heat
After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Chicago Bulls were forcefully taken down by the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but the Bulls were playing severely shorthanded.
The Bulls were playing without their star backcourt, Coby White and Josh Giddey, and starting center Nikola Vucevic. Now, heading into the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat, the Bulls are looking to get those guys back on the court.
After missing the last game, the Bulls have upgraded Josh Giddey to questionable due to right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Giddey has been incredible for Chicago this season, but especially as of late. Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals with absurd 49.4/45.3/80.4 shooting splits, leading Chicago to a positive 11-7 record in that span.
The Bulls have improved to 36-43 on the season, securing their spot in the play-in tournament, but are now fighting for positioning. The Bulls and Heat are tied for ninth place in the East, both sitting one game behind the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks. With play-in positioning on the line, Wednesday's matchup in Chicago could have a major impact.
With the Bulls desperately needing a win, Giddey will certainly do everything he can to suit up. Backcourt co-star Coby White has been upgraded to available and left off Wednesday's injury report after missing their last game, while Nikola Vucevic has been listed as probable due to right calf soreness.
The Bulls and Heat will face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.