Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Wizards
After winning four of their last five games and securing their spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, the Chicago Bulls are set to host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
The Wizards have been one of the league's worst teams all season, sitting in last place in the East with a 17-63 record. Washington has lost four consecutive games and 12 of their last 14 heading into Friday's game, setting up a favorable matchup for the Bulls at home.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, star guard Josh Giddey has been unexpectedly put on the injury report. After being left off on Friday morning, the Bulls have listed Giddey as questionable due to a right wrist sprain.
Giddey has been incredible this season, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, but has taken his game to the next level recently. Since the All-Star break, Giddey has been playing at an All-NBA level, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits.
The Bulls sit in ninth place in the East with a 37-43 record, one game back of the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks and one game ahead of the tenth-place Miami Heat. With significant play-in tournament implications on the line, the Bulls get a favorable matchup against the underwhelming Wizards.
The Bulls and Wizards are set to face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday night, while the Bulls patiently wait to see if their star guard will be able to suit up.