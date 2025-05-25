Lonzo Ball Makes Wild Kevin Durant Trade Prediction
The Phoenix Suns are in a tough spot this offseason with a lot of money tied up between their "big three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Next season, the Suns are set to owe $161.5 million to those three, and it would be shocking if their team does not look drastically different before then.
Many people across the NBA have speculated that the Suns and Kevin Durant will part ways this summer, especially after talks of dealing him at the trade deadline.
Durant, 36, is owed $54.7 million next season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026. Of course, many teams would choose not to trade a load of assets for a one-year rental of an aging star, but there will certainly be some potential suitors lined up this offseason.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball believes the Minnesota Timberwolves should be sending in an offer for Kevin Durant this summer if they lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
"If they Wolves fall short, lowkey, [Kevin Durant] gets 'em over the hump," Ball said. "I'd give up [Rudy] Gobert for KD... I'm going [Anthony Edwards] at the one, KD at the two, [Jaden] McDaniels at the three, [Julius] Randle at the four, and Naz Reid at the five."
A superstar duo of Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant has certainly been discussed across the NBA before, especially after seeing how they get along and the respect they have for each other.
Ball's projected Timberwolves lineup if they were to make a Durant trade certainly has some flaws, but it would be hard for any team to keep up with an offensive trio of Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, and Julius Randle.