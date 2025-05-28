Lonzo Ball's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement After Historic Performance
After taking over the women's college basketball landscape at Iowa, Caitlin Clark has come into the WNBA to make a statement. In her rookie year, Clark was an All-Star, Rookie of the Year winner, and All-WNBA honoree, while leading the league in assists.
Now, just a few games into her sophomore campaign, Clark continues to make history. In her season debut against the Chicago Sky, Clark dropped 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks on 6-13 shooting from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc in a 35-point win.
Then, in her next game, Clark broke the record for most career 25-point, 10-assist games, despite her second year in the league just starting. Clark is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the WNBA, and arguably the biggest the league has ever seen, and continues to get recognition from other leagues as well.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball recently talked about Caitlin Clark on his podcast, What An Experience With Lonzo Ball, giving the Fever superstar some high praise.
"There's a couple [players] in front of her," Ball said when asked if Clark is the best player in the WNBA. "She's coming, though. Caitlin Clark is that. I'll say she's, I wanna say top three, but I'll say top five just to be safe. It's her second year. A'ja Wilson for sure, Breanna Stewart for sure [are ahead of her]. She can be three lowkey... Based off my knowledge, I got her at three."
"She's the face of the league. I'll say that," Ball finished.
Of course, Ball admitted that his WNBA knowledge is not that great, but any sports fan can already acknowledge Clark's stardom this early into her career.