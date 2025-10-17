Matas Buzelis 'Ready' for Big Role With Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls drafted Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. A high-upside forward who opted not to go to college in favor of the since-disbanded G League Ignite team, fans were really unsure what they'd be getting from the young forward. Joining a Bulls team that had Zach LaVine in front of him as the top wing, the path to meaningful touches didn't seem ideal.
However, LaVine was dealt on February 2nd, 2025, and the opportunities opened up for Buzelis after that. His averages jumped to 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in the remaining 33 games he played. Now, heading into his second season, the roster is better built around Buzelis to take another step, but he's not seeing it as a jump and is ready for what comes next.
"I think everybody believes that they're surprised with the big jump I've made, or 'jump', but I'm not surprised," Buzelis said after Chicago's 126-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I know how hard I work. It's just going to be better moving forward."
Buzelis is already viewed as a favorite by many to be a Most Improved Player of the Year frontrunner, but he understands that he knows reaching a goal like that will come with some roadblocks.
"I think there's always going to be a learning curve somewhere, and that's when you have to strive through, and that builds character for you as a person, player...," he added. "I know there's going to be a learning curve soon, and I'm going to have to be ready for it."
Buzelis Taking That Next Step
Buzelis showed some strong flashes during the Summer League, especially with being aggressive at getting to the rim. However, as much as the Summer League is an opportunity to showcase, it's not against the typical NBA talent seen through an 82-game regular season.
Across his five preseason games with the Bulls this year, Buzelis averaged 17.6 points per game and nearly two blocks per game. Even though Buzelis obviously got a bump in touches with Coby White sidelined, it's clear that he's ready to take that next step and become the forward Chicago needs to break into that next tier of playoff teams in the Eastern Conference.
With a stretch big man in Nikola Vucevic next to him, along with a playmaking guard in Josh Giddey, the situation is set up for Buzelis to firmly solidify his spot as one of the best young wings in the association.