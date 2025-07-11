NBA Fans Bash Kevin Durant Over Controversial Michael Jordan Statement
In a recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash, new Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant made a statement about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and has certainly received some backlash.
"Every time you get better as a player, I truly feel that you've got to recommit and sign a contract with yourself every so often," Durant said. "Like, yeah, I'm 12 years in and I've got four MVPs and four championships, but do I still want to do this s**t? Some people say, 'I wanna go play baseball and then I wanna come back.' Others say I'm gonna go 22 [years] straight."
Durant has openly shown love for Jordan many times in the past, so this comment about the NBA legend leaving basketball to play baseball for a couple of years caught many fans off guard. Of course, Jordan left the NBA to pursue professional baseball, but many fans have been quick to point out it was because of his father's passing.
"Jordan played baseball because it was his dad's favorite sport and how he dealt with the trauma of losing his best friend in his father," one fan said.
"Crazy shot at MJ when we all know it had nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with his dad murder…" another fan replied.
Durant has received plenty of criticism from fans over his comments about Jordan, and comparing the Bulls legend's career to LeBron James' or his own.
"Some peoples father get murdered and go play baseball," a fan posted. "Some people join a 73 win team, get caught making burner accounts, play for three more teams, never sniff success again, then say the goal is play forever not to actually win."
"He stopped his game in the middle of a 3 peat success story then came back and whooped everyone again after. They can’t even compare to his accolades," one fan responded.
Jordan won three straight championships, left the NBA for two years, came back, and won three more consecutive championships. Even though Jordan is commonly knocked for retiring three times, his run in the 90s is forever immortalized.