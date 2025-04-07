NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey Injury News Before Bulls-Cavaliers
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Chicago Bulls are heading into a huge matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Cavaliers are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 62-16 record and have already beaten the Bulls three times this season, making Tuesday's matchup a big challenge for Chicago.
The Bulls have been surprisingly impressive recently, winning three consecutive games and 12 of their last 16, prominently led by their star backcourt of Coby White and Josh Giddey.
Unfortunately for Chicago, they could be missing both guards on Tuesday. The Bulls have already ruled out Coby White against the Cavaliers due to rest, and are now listing Josh Giddey as questionable due to right flexor carpi ulnaris teninopathy.
Giddey, 22, has been incredible in his debut Bulls season, especially recently. In 18 games since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals with absurd 49.4/45.3/80.4 shooting splits.
The Bulls are 4-5 when Giddey sits this season, and his absence against the top team in the conference would be a heartbreaker for the Bulls.
Some fans have taken to social media to react to Giddey's new injury status for Tuesday's game.
"Damnn he has been on fire," one fan commented.
"Bulls play Miami on Wednesday. Wouldn't shock me if they sat Giddey and Vuc as well," another fan suggested.
"Bulls sittin Giddey too?" a fan questioned.
The Bulls and Cavaliers will face off in Cleveland at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.