NBA Players React to Josh Giddey's Post After Historic Bulls-Lakers Game
The Chicago Bulls pulled off one of the most unbelievable wins in NBA history on Thursday night.
Facing a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers squad led by Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves is never easy, but the Bulls did not seem to care. After trailing by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Bulls came back to win 119-117 with one of the most incredible and electric finishes to an NBA game ever.
After Lakers guard Austin Reaves hit the go-ahead layup with just 3.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bulls star Josh Giddey decided to end the game on his terms. Giddey drilled an insane buzzer-beater from half court to sink the Lakers.
Giddey finished the night with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals on 8-19 shooting from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc, but of course, no stat was as important as his deep shot to win the game.
Following the win, Giddey took to Instagram for a victory post.
Via @joshgiddey: "go Bulls😝😝😝"
Many NBA players immediately took to the comment section to react to Giddey's Instagram post following his insane game-winner over the Lakers.
Matas Buzelis: "I have never seen no s**t like that a day in my life"
Jalen Williams: "OMG"
Dyson Daniels: "Wow"
Tre Jones: "BALL GAME@"
Dalen Terry: "boom"
RJ Hampton: "yea ik u framin this mf!!"
This immediately becomes one of Giddey's most incredible career performances, dropping a triple-double to go along with a half-court game-winner. Of course, this has sent the NBA world into a frenzy, and the player reactions prove it.