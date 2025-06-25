New Report On Bulls Eyeing Late Draft Riser With Lottery Selection
The 2025 NBA Draft is now under 24 hours away, as teams across the NBA will be hoping they can land the next prospect to help change the fortune of their franchise. An event that now stretches two days, franchise-changing players have been selected as early as first overall and as late as the second round or undrafted.
The Chicago Bulls are set to select with the 12th overall pick in Wednesday's draft, after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to be knocked out of the postseason. With multiple different directions the team could take, new intel indicates a recent draft riser could be Chicago's selection to replace Nikola Vucevic.
According to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, a name that has emerged as a potential target for Chicago at 12th overall is Joan Beringer. Beringer, a center from Slovenia, is one of the top risers during this NBA pre-draft process. Looking at ESPN's latest mock draft, Beringer is currently mocked at 14th overall to the Spurs, meaning intel is indicating his rise.
Looking at his Basketball Reference page, Beringer has averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 30 league games with Slovenian club Cedevita Olimpija. While the numbers don't jump off the page, it's the measurables and defensive abilities of Beringer that seem to be sparking his rise.
The Bulls could target players like Noa Essengue or Collin Murray-Boyles, two names Johnson also mentioned. However, Beringer is definitely a name to keep an eye on and one that could surprise NBA fans with how high he goes.
